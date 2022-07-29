Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anumta Qureshi new bold photos set the internet on fire

Anumta Qureshi new bold photos set the internet on fire

Articles
Advertisement
Anumta Qureshi new bold photos set the internet on fire

Anumta Qureshi new bold photos set the internet on fire

Advertisement
  • Anumta Qureshi is a Pakistani actress.
  • The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
  • She is best known for her role in Suno Chanda and Suno Chanda 2 as Huma.
Advertisement

Anumta Qureshi is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in many drama series as a supporting character. Because of her exceptional performance, she has captured the attention of the audience merely by participating in a few serials.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anumta Kazi 🖤 (@anumtaqureshi_official)

Advertisement

She is known for her dramas roles in Mera Rab Waris, Bisaat e Dil, Sanwari, and Bharosa Pyar Tera. She is best known for her role in Suno Chanda and Suno Chanda 2 as Huma.

Also Read

Pictures from Anumta Qureshi’s Baby Shower
Pictures from Anumta Qureshi’s Baby Shower

Anumta Qureshi, a Suno Chanda actress, is expecting her first child. In...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Will Meghan Markle text back to pop icon Beyonce who just set new record at Grammy Awards?
Will Meghan Markle text back to pop icon Beyonce who just set new record at Grammy Awards?
Morgan Wallen drove Hardy back home from hospital, says mother Sarah
Morgan Wallen drove Hardy back home from hospital, says mother Sarah
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story