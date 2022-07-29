Anumta Qureshi new bold photos set the internet on fire

Anumta Qureshi is a Pakistani actress.

Anumta Qureshi is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in many drama series as a supporting character. Because of her exceptional performance, she has captured the attention of the audience merely by participating in a few serials.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

She is known for her dramas roles in Mera Rab Waris, Bisaat e Dil, Sanwari, and Bharosa Pyar Tera. She is best known for her role in Suno Chanda and Suno Chanda 2 as Huma.

