Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill

Areeba Habib showed affection to Shehnaz Gill

Areeba Habib, a celebrity in Lollywood, was thrilled to have the ideal fan moment with Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill as the Jalan star showered affection on Katrina Kaif of Punjab.

Areeba Habib left heartfelt remarks on the cutest video shared on the Bigg Boss 13 fame’s official Instagram account as a way of expressing her love.

The Koi Chank Rakh star showered the Indian actress with admiration for her beauty and endearing expression, and the conversation between the two stunning women is going viral online.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently filming for Salman Khan’s next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars the Indian movie icon Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

