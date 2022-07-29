Arisha Razi Posts New Adorable Photos from Visit to UAE

Actress Arisha Razi Khan is in Dubai this month and has shared her cute photos from the Abu Dhabi Desert Safari, Dubai Mall, Blue Water Dubai, and The Sky in the UAE.

She further shared a photo from Dubai’s La Mer Beach.

Fans adore the photos she is sharing from the UAE.

The adorable and talented Pakistani actress Arisha Razi began her career as a child star. Sara Razi, her older sister, began her career as a child star as well. Arisha Razi has a cute face and a wonderfully attractive appearance. She has a sizable fan base on Instagram.

Arisha Razi has just gotten Nikkahfied in an intimate family event. Arisha Razi was looking adorable. The pretty actress often shares her adorable vacation pictures with fans.

