Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arisha Razi Posts New Adorable Photos from Visit to UAE

Arisha Razi Posts New Adorable Photos from Visit to UAE

Articles
Advertisement
Arisha Razi Posts New Adorable Photos from Visit to UAE

Arisha Razi Posts New Adorable Photos from Visit to UAE

Advertisement
  • Actress Arisha Razi Khan is in Dubai this month and has shared her cute photos from the Abu Dhabi Desert Safari, Dubai Mall, Blue Water Dubai, and The Sky in the UAE.
  • She further shared a photo from Dubai’s La Mer Beach.
  • Fans adore the photos she is sharing from the UAE. 
Advertisement

The adorable and talented Pakistani actress Arisha Razi began her career as a child star. Sara Razi, her older sister, began her career as a child star as well. Arisha Razi has a cute face and a wonderfully attractive appearance. She has a sizable fan base on Instagram.

Arisha Razi has just gotten Nikkahfied in an intimate family event. Arisha Razi was looking adorable. The pretty actress often shares her adorable vacation pictures with fans.

She posted images from her vacation to Turkey in June. The actress is in Dubai this month and has shared her cute photos from the Abu Dhabi Desert Safari, Dubai Mall, Blue Water Dubai, and The Sky in the UAE. She further shared a photo from Dubai’s La Mer Beach. Fans adore the photos she is sharing from the UAE. Check out her lovely pictures!

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Advertisement

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Advertisement

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Advertisement

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Advertisement

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Advertisement

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Advertisement

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Advertisement

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Arisha Razi Shares New Adorable Pictures from UAE Trip

Also Read

Arisha Razi Khan slams photographers for sharing her Nikkah pics
Arisha Razi Khan slams photographers for sharing her Nikkah pics

Chupke Chupke star Arisha Razi married the love of her life in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story