Arisha Razi Posts New Adorable Photos from Visit to UAE

Arisha Razi Khan slams photographers for sharing her Nikkah pics
Chupke Chupke star Arisha Razi married the love of her life in...
The adorable and talented Pakistani actress Arisha Razi began her career as a child star. Sara Razi, her older sister, began her career as a child star as well. Arisha Razi has a cute face and a wonderfully attractive appearance. She has a sizable fan base on Instagram.
Arisha Razi has just gotten Nikkahfied in an intimate family event. Arisha Razi was looking adorable. The pretty actress often shares her adorable vacation pictures with fans.
She posted images from her vacation to Turkey in June. The actress is in Dubai this month and has shared her cute photos from the Abu Dhabi Desert Safari, Dubai Mall, Blue Water Dubai, and The Sky in the UAE. She further shared a photo from Dubai’s La Mer Beach. Fans adore the photos she is sharing from the UAE. Check out her lovely pictures!
