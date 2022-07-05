Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan trolls for backlash viral video

Ayesha Omar shared a video of her riding a horse while filming the movie Rehbra.

At first, people thought she and co-star Ahsan Khan’s position was sexually suggestive.

She also added a comment to the description of the post she had shared.

The actor Ayesha Omar recently posted online a video of her riding a horse while filming the movie Rehbra, which also stars Ahsan Khan. When the video went viral, people started to say that the couple’s position was sexually suggestive.

Later, the caption was changed to include a comment that was specifically for people who had something bad to say about it.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “P.s. turned off comments! Don’t want negative energy around. We just doing our work baby and laughing through the hard, tough shoot to keep our energy, mood and focus up. It was freezing and raining and we hadn’t slept properly in days because of the nonstop shooting. We had 30 minutes to finish the entire sequence. We still put in our best with smiles on our faces. And that’s NOT easy.”

Both people responded quickly on their own profiles, and Omar added a short comment to the description of the post she had shared.

In the note, Omar explains what was going on in the clip and talks about how the group kept their spirits up despite the difficult shooting conditions. She ends her note by putting an end to all the false claims that she and Khan had a romantic relationship.

The hero of Udaari also posted a funny Instagram story to defend the movie against the trolls. He talks right to the trolls who are making fun of a simple scene from the movie.

