Ayesha Omar enjoy her vacation in New York

Ayesha Omar is a diva in Lollywood, and she knows how to always look beautiful. This time, the fashionista left her fans in awe with cute photos from her trip to New York.

The Karachi Se Lahore star has played many different roles and dropped major fashion goals. Her interesting Instagram feed shows that she has been all over the world.

The Habs player went on Instagram and posted a bunch of photos of her eating and going to beautiful places. She also posed and took pretty pictures with her girlfriends.

The Yalgaar actor wrote in the caption, “Cause we were raised to see life as fun and take it if we can….” Ode to my family – @thecranberries.”

“That’s the first song I sang on stage in Lahore. Solo. Many many years ago. And then years later, today, in 2013, I won a @luxstylepk award for my first ever music album produced by @thefaisalrafi ⚡️????”

“Beautiful day in Nyc with my girls @lilanejad @missdaniellelg.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Rehbra, which was made by Saira Afzal and directed by Amin Iqbal, looks like a full-fledged action movie. The story of Danish and Bubbly is at the centre of the movie, which is a wild ride of romantic dates and exciting fight scenes.

On the job front, Ayesha Omar’s role in the drama serial Habs, which also starred Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan, was praised.

