Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor vacations in Pennsylvania

Ayeza Khan is taking a break from her incredibly busy schedule. Having just returned from a trip with her brothers, she is now travelling to Pennsylvania with her husband, Danish Taimoor, and their two children, Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor. The family had a lot of sunshine while they were at Sesame Place Longhorne. As they enjoyed their trip, Ayeza also let her inner child out. People can get holiday goals from Ayeza, but she also has spectacular style. The following images were taken during Ayeza and Danish’s family vacation

