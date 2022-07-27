Ayeza Khan leaves fans in awe with new photoshoot

Ayeza has 12 million followers on her Instagram account.

Ayeza is a Pakistani actress and model.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot.

Ayeza Khan is unquestionably one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses. She has several notable followers in the audience like Meray Pass Tum Ho and Chupke Chupke. These are the plays that are always in demand. The duo has appeared in various dramas together, including Meharposh, Jab We Wed, and Sari Bhool Humari Thi.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

Take a look!

In the photos shared by Ayeza Khan, it can be seen that the actress is looking very gorgeous. She has 12 million followers on her Instagram account. The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience. Ayeza is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.

