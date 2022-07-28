Ayeza Khan new photo makes round on social media

Ayeza Khan is unquestionably one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses.

Ayeza Khan is unquestionably one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses. She has several notable followers in the audience like Meray Pass Tum Ho and Chupke Chupke. These are the plays that are always in demand. The duo has appeared in various dramas together, including Meharposh, Jab We Wed, and Sari Bhool Humari Thi.

The 31-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Ayeza shared her new breathtaking photo in an adorable look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

Take a look!

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Ayeza’s timeless beauty.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. Ayeza Khan has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

