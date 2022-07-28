Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan new photo makes round on social media

Ayeza Khan new photo makes round on social media

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan new photo makes round on social media

Ayeza Khan new photo makes round on social media

Advertisement
  • Ayeza Khan is unquestionably one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses.
  • The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan.
  • She shared her new breathtaking photo in an adorable look.
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is unquestionably one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses. She has several notable followers in the audience like Meray Pass Tum Ho and Chupke Chupke. These are the plays that are always in demand. The duo has appeared in various dramas together, including Meharposh, Jab We Wed, and Sari Bhool Humari Thi.

The 31-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Ayeza shared her new breathtaking photo in an adorable look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Ayeza’s timeless beauty.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. Ayeza Khan has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

Also Read

Host Ali Haider Unveils the accusations on Ayeza Khan
Host Ali Haider Unveils the accusations on Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan was in problems a few days ago after Aruba Tariq,...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story