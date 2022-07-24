Advertisement
Edition: English
Azfar Rehman reveals his secrets of keeping good friendships








  • Azfar is great friends with Ayesha Omer, Hina Altaf and Mehwish Hayat.
  • In an interview he revealed the secret of his friendship
  • He revealed that he keeps all the secrets to himself and remembers everything which makes him a good friend
Azfar Rehman has been working in this field for a long time. He began his career as an actor before becoming a popular show host. With successful dramas, movies, and a number of shows to his credit, he has achieved success in both disciplines today.

Azfar Rehman Reveals Secret Behind Being Friends With Female Co-Stars

Ayesha Omar is great friends with Azfar Rehman. He gets along well with all of his female co-stars. Azfar has collaborated on numerous projects with Hina Altaf, Mehwish Hayat, and other actors with whom he is close friends. And Azfar has a wonderful relationship with everyone.

Azfar Rehman Reveals Secret Behind Being Friends With Female Co-Stars

Azfar shared the key to his excellent friendships with all of his female co-stars. He claimed to be excellent at remembering what his friends tell him. He is an excellent friend since he keeps the secrets to himself.

