Azfar Rehman reveals his secrets of keeping good friendships

Azfar is great friends with Ayesha Omer, Hina Altaf and Mehwish Hayat.

In an interview he revealed the secret of his friendship

He revealed that he keeps all the secrets to himself and remembers everything which makes him a good friend

Azfar Rehman has been working in this field for a long time. He began his career as an actor before becoming a popular show host. With successful dramas, movies, and a number of shows to his credit, he has achieved success in both disciplines today.

Ayesha Omar is great friends with Azfar Rehman. He gets along well with all of his female co-stars. Azfar has collaborated on numerous projects with Hina Altaf, Mehwish Hayat, and other actors with whom he is close friends. And Azfar has a wonderful relationship with everyone.

Azfar shared the key to his excellent friendships with all of his female co-stars. He claimed to be excellent at remembering what his friends tell him. He is an excellent friend since he keeps the secrets to himself.

