Bushra Ansari talks about her friendship with Musarrat Nazir
  • Bushra Ansari never looked back in her professional life after becoming successful on television.
  • Early in life, Bushra began her career as a singer before transitioning to acting.
  • She revealed her friendship with legendary vocalist Musarrat Nazir.
Beautiful, clever, and incredibly flexible Pakistani artist Bushra Ansari. In addition to the well-known sitcom Fifty/Fifty, she also appeared in the hit films Angan Terha, Badlon Per Basaira, Loose Talk, and Barat Series. Early in life, Bushra began her career as a singer before transitioning to acting. She never looked back in her professional life after becoming successful on television. Nobody looked back at when Bushra Ansari was a singer and didn’t knew much about the young singer’s life as well.

In a recent episode of Time Out With Ahsan Khan, Bushra Ansari revealed her friendship with legendary vocalist Musarrat Nazir.

She said, “Musarrat Nazir, she is my Chachi (Aunty), well, she is the wife of my father’s first cousin, I have done alot of her songs’ parodies, she is amazing and charismatic lady, I did parody of all the beautiful ladies including Salma Aagha, Tahira Saeed, Madam Noor Jahan and Musarrat Nazir”. Well, isn’t it an astonishing fact about the two super talented ladies. Here is the video in which Bushra told about Musarrat Nazir and also sung one of her beautiful songs.

See the video for full inside in the duo’s relationship:

Isn’t it beautiful to see a budding relationship throughout the ages? Let us know what you think about the video in the comments below.

