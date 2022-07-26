Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Celebrities that are expecting their baby this year

Celebrities that are expecting their baby this year

Articles
Advertisement
Celebrities that are expecting their baby this year

Celebrities that are expecting their baby this year

Advertisement
  • Celebrities likes sharing their pregnancy news by putting up Instagram posts or uploading vlogs announcing about their pregnancy
  • Shahroze and Sadaf’s news was revealed by Shahroze’s father Behroze Sabswari
  • Nimra Asad announced their news in a YouTube vlog while Kanwal and Zulqarnain did it in an Instagram post late posted their celebration on YouTube 
Advertisement

Celebrities likes sharing their pregnancy news by putting up Instagram posts or uploading vlogs announcing about their pregnancy. Here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting their babies in 2022

1:  News starting speculating about Shahroze and Sadaf expecting a baby when the couple appeared on Fahad Mustafa’s game show and  Shahroze asked Sadaf to walk carefully

later Behroze Sabzwari revealed on a Ramazan Transmission that his Son Shahroze Sabzwari and  Daughter in law Sadaf Kanwal are soon to become parents to a baby.

 

2: Two young pakistani students, Nimra and Asad made waves on social media in 2020, after their extremely viral wedding. The young couple opted to marry right after their friendship. The couple got married at the age of 18. Their family and parents supported them in their decision. Their decision was also appreciated by Pakistanis.

Advertisement

Recently, Asad and Nimra have updated their fans about the good news. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child and are happy about it. Asad and Nimra uploaded a Vlog in which they announced that they are going to be parents soon.

 

 

3: Kanwal And Zulqarnain are tiktokers turned youtubers. They revealed in a Instagram post about their pregnancy and later uploadxd a youtube video too.

Advertisement

 

4: Tik Tok Star Maaz Safdar and wife Saba

Maaz is emerging youtuber and tik tok star, he is part of game show on boltv as well. Now Maaz revealed in his vlog that his wife Saba is expecting. Maaz is so young and already famous. People love his vlogs.

5: Sham Idrees Wife Seher Is Also Expecting
Seher Sham Idrees is expecting this is their second child.  The couple is already blessed with a daughter named Sierra

Advertisement

 

Also Read

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ashton Kutcher recounts miserable karaoke story with Harry Styles
Ashton Kutcher recounts miserable karaoke story with Harry Styles
Ashley Darby claims she will not get alimony from Michael Darby
Ashley Darby claims she will not get alimony from Michael Darby
Satish Kaushik talks about his new film Chhatriwali
Satish Kaushik talks about his new film Chhatriwali
Prince Harry is 'quite worried' about the media
Prince Harry is 'quite worried' about the media
Siddharth Anand spoke about Pathaan facing a boycott
Siddharth Anand spoke about Pathaan facing a boycott
Gisele Bündchen and kids enjoy after Tom Brady’s retirement news
Gisele Bündchen and kids enjoy after Tom Brady’s retirement news
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story