Celebrities that are expecting their baby this year

Shahroze and Sadaf’s news was revealed by Shahroze’s father Behroze Sabswari

Nimra Asad announced their news in a YouTube vlog while Kanwal and Zulqarnain did it in an Instagram post late posted their celebration on YouTube

Celebrities likes sharing their pregnancy news by putting up Instagram posts or uploading vlogs announcing about their pregnancy. Here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting their babies in 2022

1: News starting speculating about Shahroze and Sadaf expecting a baby when the couple appeared on Fahad Mustafa’s game show and Shahroze asked Sadaf to walk carefully

later Behroze Sabzwari revealed on a Ramazan Transmission that his Son Shahroze Sabzwari and Daughter in law Sadaf Kanwal are soon to become parents to a baby.

2: Two young pakistani students, Nimra and Asad made waves on social media in 2020, after their extremely viral wedding. The young couple opted to marry right after their friendship. The couple got married at the age of 18. Their family and parents supported them in their decision. Their decision was also appreciated by Pakistanis.

Recently, Asad and Nimra have updated their fans about the good news. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child and are happy about it. Asad and Nimra uploaded a Vlog in which they announced that they are going to be parents soon.

3: Kanwal And Zulqarnain are tiktokers turned youtubers. They revealed in a Instagram post about their pregnancy and later uploadxd a youtube video too.

4: Tik Tok Star Maaz Safdar and wife Saba

Maaz is emerging youtuber and tik tok star, he is part of game show on boltv as well. Now Maaz revealed in his vlog that his wife Saba is expecting. Maaz is so young and already famous. People love his vlogs.

5: Sham Idrees Wife Seher Is Also Expecting

Seher Sham Idrees is expecting this is their second child. The couple is already blessed with a daughter named Sierra

