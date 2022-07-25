Advertisement
Dania Malik remembers Aamir Liaquat Hussain in her Instagram posts

Articles
Dania Malik remembers Aamir Liaquat Hussain in her Instagram posts

  • Dania Malik, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, recently expressed her opinions on Instagram.
  • Dania, who is currently observing iddat—a brief period of time during which a widow doesn’t contact a na-mehram—had a cryptic message for the online community.
  • She shared a screenshot of supposedly her late husband expressing his love for her.
Dania Malik, the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain, recently expressed her opinions on Instagram. They appeared cryptic and were meant at online trolls who accused her of being responsible for the late televangelist’s premature and unpleasant passing.

Also Read

Responses to Dania Malik Vlog After Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s Death
Responses to Dania Malik Vlog After Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s Death

Dania Malik is the third wife of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain. She...

Dania, who is currently observing iddat—a brief period of time during which a widow doesn’t contact a na-mehram—had a cryptic message for the online community. Stating that the vitriol being directed at her is unwarranted because reality differs greatly from what is being told to the media.

Dania shared a screenshot of supposedly her late husband expressing his love for her. In the caption, she wrote 4 days before the death.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dania Malik (@daniamalik_official)

Earlier to this on the same day she shared Aamir Liaquat’s photo and wrote: سم اللہ الرحمن الرحیم قل ھو اللہ احد اللہ الصمد لم یلد ولم یولد ولم یکن لہ کفوا احد د 🤲🏻Allah tala Amir ko jannat ma Aala se Aala makam aata farmai 🤲🏻. Praying for the departed soul.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dania Malik (@daniamalik_official)

When Dania Malik, also known as Dania Shah, wed the late Aamir Liaquat Hussain and became his third wife, she shot to fame. Dania received harsh criticism for reportedly leaking Liaquat’s private tapes on top of the divorce announcement. Liaquat was a respected televangelist whose unexplained and frightening demise left many in shock.

Also Read

Syeda Bushra Iqbal Finally Speaks Out About Dania Malik
Syeda Bushra Iqbal Finally Speaks Out About Dania Malik

The court decided to exhume and send Aamir Liaquat's body for a...

Liaquat suffered from depression as a result of internet bullying, and he ultimately passed away. Liaqat was allegedly abusive to Malik during their marriage, although the evidence contradicts Malik.

