Dania Malik remembers Aamir Liaquat Hussain in her Instagram posts

Dania Malik, the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain, recently expressed her opinions on Instagram. They appeared cryptic and were meant at online trolls who accused her of being responsible for the late televangelist’s premature and unpleasant passing.

Dania, who is currently observing iddat—a brief period of time during which a widow doesn’t contact a na-mehram—had a cryptic message for the online community. Stating that the vitriol being directed at her is unwarranted because reality differs greatly from what is being told to the media.

Dania shared a screenshot of supposedly her late husband expressing his love for her. In the caption, she wrote 4 days before the death.

Earlier to this on the same day she shared Aamir Liaquat’s photo and wrote: سم اللہ الرحمن الرحیم قل ھو اللہ احد اللہ الصمد لم یلد ولم یولد ولم یکن لہ کفوا احد د 🤲🏻Allah tala Amir ko jannat ma Aala se Aala makam aata farmai 🤲🏻. Praying for the departed soul.

When Dania Malik, also known as Dania Shah, wed the late Aamir Liaquat Hussain and became his third wife, she shot to fame. Dania received harsh criticism for reportedly leaking Liaquat’s private tapes on top of the divorce announcement. Liaquat was a respected televangelist whose unexplained and frightening demise left many in shock.

Liaquat suffered from depression as a result of internet bullying, and he ultimately passed away. Liaqat was allegedly abusive to Malik during their marriage, although the evidence contradicts Malik.