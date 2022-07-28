Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Falak Shabir drops unseen charming picture with Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir drops unseen charming picture with Sarah Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Falak Shabir drops unseen charming picture with Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir drops unseen charming picture with Sarah Khan

Advertisement
  • Sarah and Falak are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples.
  • The 35-year-old singer recently did a “Ask a Question” session with his fans on Instagram.
  • Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple.
Advertisement

Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

The 35-year-old singer recently did a “Ask a Question” session with his fans on Instagram. When one of his fans asked him to post a picture of his wife that had never been seen before, he sent a romantic picture of himself and Sara Khan.

Have a look!

She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sarah Khan shares her swimming picture with a hilarious caption
Sarah Khan shares her swimming picture with a hilarious caption

Sarah Khan posted her latest picture on Instagram. She wrote a hilarious...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back
'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back
Experts Believes Prince Harry's ability to deliver creative insults chef's kiss
Experts Believes Prince Harry's ability to deliver creative insults chef's kiss
Jennifer Coolidge is detailing how she used some of her harshest critiques to get laughs
Jennifer Coolidge is detailing how she used some of her harshest critiques to get laughs
Expert claims Prince Harry has ' More leaks than the Titanic'
Expert claims Prince Harry has ' More leaks than the Titanic'
Meghan Markle's 'warmest' connection with one royal turned cool
Meghan Markle's 'warmest' connection with one royal turned cool
Machine Gun Kelly been on a
Machine Gun Kelly been on a "journey of self-worth"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story