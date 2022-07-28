Falak Shabir drops unseen charming picture with Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan shares her swimming picture with a hilarious caption
Sarah Khan posted her latest picture on Instagram. She wrote a hilarious...
Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.
The 35-year-old singer recently did a “Ask a Question” session with his fans on Instagram. When one of his fans asked him to post a picture of his wife that had never been seen before, he sent a romantic picture of himself and Sara Khan.
Have a look!
She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.
Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.
