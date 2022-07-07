Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans Disapprove of Hania Aamir’s New Look

Fans Disapprove of Hania Aamir’s New Look

Articles
Advertisement
Fans Disapprove of Hania Aamir’s New Look

Fans Disapprove of Hania Aamir’s New Look

Advertisement
  • Hania Aamir has cut her hair and debuted her new look for the summer season.
  • The hair cut was revealed in a workout idea of Hania which was uploaded on Instagram
  • Fans are however, not happy with Hania’s short hair and did not approve of her new look
Advertisement

Every day, the summer heat beats down on us. Though the monsoon has provided some relief, the extreme summer heat and soaring temperatures have hit everyone hard this season. And it appears that Hania was not far behind, as the diva cut her hair and debuted her new look for the summer season.

Also Read

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Advertisement

 

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Hania Aamir debuted her summer look for this year in a cutesy workout inspired video:

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by LOLLYWOOD WORLD (@lollywood__world)

Also Read

Public appreciate Hania Aamir’s performance in Mere Humsafar
Public appreciate Hania Aamir’s performance in Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar is a drama about the agony of an innocent child...

Fans are however, not happy with Hania’s short hair and did not approve of her new look:

Advertisement

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Advertisement

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Advertisement

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Hania Aamir's Latest Look Not Approved By Fans

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hansika Motwani's wedding becomes a reality show
Hansika Motwani's wedding becomes a reality show
Kim Kardashian performs a hilarious
Kim Kardashian performs a hilarious "British Chav"
Britney Spears immediately regrets after getting a new tattoo
Britney Spears immediately regrets after getting a new tattoo
"I have not been on drugs to lose weight!" says Kyle Richards
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death remains undetermined
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death remains undetermined
Katie Holmes almost quit acting at the age of 17
Katie Holmes almost quit acting at the age of 17
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story