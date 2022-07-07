Fans Disapprove of Hania Aamir’s New Look

Hania Aamir has cut her hair and debuted her new look for the summer season.

The hair cut was revealed in a workout idea of Hania which was uploaded on Instagram

Fans are however, not happy with Hania’s short hair and did not approve of her new look

Every day, the summer heat beats down on us. Though the monsoon has provided some relief, the extreme summer heat and soaring temperatures have hit everyone hard this season. And it appears that Hania was not far behind, as the diva cut her hair and debuted her new look for the summer season.

Hania Aamir debuted her summer look for this year in a cutesy workout inspired video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOLLYWOOD WORLD (@lollywood__world)

Fans are however, not happy with Hania’s short hair and did not approve of her new look:

