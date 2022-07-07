Fans Disapprove of Hania Aamir’s New Look

Public appreciate Hania Aamir’s performance in Mere Humsafar
Mere Humsafar is a drama about the agony of an innocent child...
Every day, the summer heat beats down on us. Though the monsoon has provided some relief, the extreme summer heat and soaring temperatures have hit everyone hard this season. And it appears that Hania was not far behind, as the diva cut her hair and debuted her new look for the summer season.
Hania Aamir debuted her summer look for this year in a cutesy workout inspired video:
Fans are however, not happy with Hania’s short hair and did not approve of her new look:
