Feroze Khan asks Miftah Ismail about his comments

This is why Feroze Khan changed his decision to leave showbiz!

  • Feroze Khan questions FM. Miftah Ismail’s jokes about inflation.
  • Finance Minister recently said that people rush to gas stations when he’s on TV.
  • Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star’s smile is ‘poison’, a fan called Feroze’s smile ‘dangerous’.
Feroze Khan questioned FM Miftah Ismail on his Instagram stories about the petrol hike. Khan is shocked by Miftah Ismail’s jokes about inflation.

The Finance Minister recently said that people rush to gas stations when he’s on TV. The Khaani hero thinks the politician’s jokes are insensitive and threatens him with damnation.

Khawaja Asif tweeted Ismail’s support on Saturday. He further said Ismail was getting pressure from within the PML-N for raising petrol prices.

A fan called the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star’s smile “poison.” Feroze replied, “where does such phrases come from?”

On Tabish Hashmi’s show TBH (To Be Honest), he talked about his crazy admirer. The Khaani star recently responded to a troll’s insulting photo comment.

The Dil Tera Hogaya actor added,  “I was going to the washroom with my team, they were escorting me to the place , later on, I sent the team back and went to the washroom, while I got back , I noticed the sound of someone walking behind me, when I saw around, it was the girl’s face whom I was watching for many months, the face was already fixed in my mind because I saw her a lot on my sets, she just used to come & watch me.”

Feroze stated,  “I asked to her, Yes ?, she said that she needs my number, she grabbed me from my collar and asked for it “, “I then gave my uncle’s number because I was stuck in a weird situation at that time, also I thought how can someone be so aggressive for the number.”

“My uncle then called me and said someone called and asked about you, uncle smiled too”. Feroze further said that then another day he called and said “please settle this thing, it’s getting out of hands, she is desperately asking for your number from me.”

Feroze likes his followers’ adulation, but their dedication is perilous.

