Goher Mumtaz celebrates his birthday with wife Anam Gohar

Articles
  • Goher Mumtaz is a Pakistani actor.
  • Goher celebrates his birthday wife Anam Gohar.
  • Anam Gohar is a stunning Pakistani model and actress.
Goher Mumtaz is a Pakistani musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor. He is famous for being the founding member of the rock band Jal.

Goher celebrates his birthday with his wife Anam Gohar on a dinner date, wishing a very happy birthday to him.

Take a look!

Anam Gohar is a stunning Pakistani model and actress who has been in the industry since 2012. She made her acting debut along with her off-screen husband, Goher Mumtaz, in Kathputli.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Kathputli, Ye Raha Dil, Ye Ishq, Akhri Station, Aatish and many more.

