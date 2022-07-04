Hania Aamir’s bridal photo makes round on social media

Hania Aamir takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her appearance.

Hania Aamir takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Turning to Instagram, the Anaa star shared a gorgeous photoshoot of herself and left fans in awe with her mesmerized looks.

She captioned her post, “A true red bridal vibe. This beautiful lehnga choli, in red is decorated with golden zarri, dabka, cut dana and sequins on raw silk to add depth and texture to the design. A dainty embellished dupatta adorned with a crimson border completes the look.”

Take a look!

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

The stunning beauty of this diva has captured many hearts. Hania Aamir’s career path in the industry was always exciting and unpredictable. She was the one who was successful at the beginning of her profession. Her journey from films to dramas is both inspiring and commendable.

