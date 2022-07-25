Advertisement
Edition: English
Hareem Farooq looks like a vision in a beautiful saree

  • Hareem Farooq is a Pakistani film and television actress.
  • She proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning peach orange saree.
  • In only a few minutes, her photos earned thousands of likes.
Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani film and drama actress, is known for her style and glam. Whether it’s fashion week or weeding, premier night, or casual parties, she dresses up to the nines for every occasion. Apart from events and parties, the Doosri Biwi actress keeps treating her fans with her magical looks on social media.

For her recent Instagram post, Hareem proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning peach orange saree.

She captioned her post, “Gulon makn rang bharayyy A huge shoutout to the @thesaarigirl for such a lovely vibrant saaree! Wishing you loads of success! The color simply lit my whole day haayee.”

Take a look!

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

Fans are swooning over photos from her new photoshoot, in which she eludes seductive sensations with her excellent fashion game.

In only a few minutes, her photos earned thousands of likes and praises from her followers. The fans praised her beauty with lots of heart emojis and sweet comments in the comments section.

