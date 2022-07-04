Hareem Shah PDA video with husband has gone viral

TikTok actress Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue to showcase their swirling relationship.

Hareem uploaded a new video on Instagram.

In which she kisses her husband Bilal and lavishly praises him.

This time, the couple was seen having an intimate moment, and Shah's most recent video of the encounter quickly became popular online. Due to the PDA-heavy interactions. Hareem uploaded a new video on Instagram. In which she kisses her husband Bilal and lavishly praises him. Continuing her recent trend of provocative and contentious videos. This time she turned the comments off. However, the video became quite something. As the netizens have shared it continuously.

Shah’s most recent post left internet users and keyboard warriors guessing about the strange videos that have become a social media hit.

The Sindh High Court had previously ordered Shah to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as part of the purported money laundering investigation by April 18.