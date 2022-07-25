Advertisement
Hina Ashfaque enjoys rainy weather in comfy outfit

Hina Ashfaque enjoys rainy weather in comfy outfit

  • Hina Ashfaque is a Pakistani model and actress.
  • The Munkir actress treated her fans to her latest pictures.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Munkir, and Rangdaari.
Hina Ashfaque is a Pakistani model and actress. She has taken this industry to a new height of success with her outstanding talent as a model.

On Instagram, the Munkir actress treated her fans to her latest pictures. She looks breathtaking in this cute look while enjoying the rainy weather.

Take a look!

 

In the photos shared by Hina, it can be seen that the actress is looking very gorgeous. She has 207K followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Munkir, Rangdaari, Alif, and many more.

