Hira Mani new gorgeous photos set the internet on fire

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model.

She is a makeup enthusiast and it is evident from her Instagram feed.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Hira Mani is one of Pakistan’s most attractive actresses with several blockbuster films. She has a dynamic personality and is seen in many different roles. With that, she has established herself as one of Pakistan’s top stars.

She has left the fan jaw-dropped with her news makeup looks.

Taking to Instagram the 33-year-old opted for a more elegant look, enabling her features to shine. She captions the post, “Karachi main Baarish or mere ye pictures No Baarish no saari how boring Dubai is.”

Take a look!

As well as many of her fans are putting interesting comments.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Jab We Wed, Firaaq, Mr. Shamim, Ktni girhain Baqi Hain 2, Janam Jali 2 and many more.

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. She has demonstrated her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very cheerful attitude.

