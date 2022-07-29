Advertisement
Hira Mani posts pictures with her son Ibrahim

Hira Mani posts pictures with her son Ibrahim

Hira Mani posts pictures with her son Ibrahim

Hira Mani posts pictures with her son Ibrahim

  • Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Mr. Shamim.
  • She uploaded the pictures of her son and many of the fans showered love on the pictures of Ibrahim.
Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. Hira Mani proves her acting skills in the drama industry and also has a very cheerful personality. She always treats her fans with her adorable photoshoots and pictures.

She is quite active on her Instagram accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She uploaded the pictures of her son and many of the fans showered love on the pictures of Ibrahim.

Take a look!

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 14,546 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Mr. Shamim, Janam Jali 2, Bilquees Urf Bitto, Yaqeen Ka Safar, and many more.

