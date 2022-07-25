Hira Mani speaks in support of Dua Zehra’s child marriage

Hira Mani lands in hot water due to her apology statement about Dua Zehra

Hira Mani has said something is hurtful & dangerous keeping in mind the following she has!

The actress with a following of around 7 million, a primarily impressionable audience, has once again used her account to show support for Zaheer and Dua’s marriage.

While so many people have already started a movement to bring justice to Mehdi Ali Kazmi.

Hira Mani with a following of around 7 million, a primarily impressionable audience, has once again used her account to show support for Ch¡ld marriage, ch¡ld grooming, possible human traff¡cking, and the humiliation of struggling parents!

See her recent Instagram status here:

However, when we talk about Dua Zehra, her case is progressing towards justice & she herself is no longer with Zaheer or wants to be with him.

Dua Zehra was moved to the Child Protection Bureau in Karachi on Sunday from Lahore. She has been relocated to Karachi and assigned to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Karachi. In accordance with the judgment of the Lahore court. On August 1, 2022, Dua will be presented in the trial court. Moreover, according to the Child Protection Bureau, the 15-year-old is being kept in a security that cannot be breached.

On July 23, a court in Lahore issued an order directing the transfer of Dua Zehra to Karachi as part of its decision in a case involving the girl’s transfer to the Child Protection Bureau.

The district court released its decision in a case involving the transfer of Dua Zehra from Dar-ul-Aman to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

Rizwan Ahmed, a judicial magistrate, today made the reserved decision public. Mehdi Ali Kazmi, the girl’s father, and his attorneys Ahmed Sher Jatt and Fahad Siddiqui attended the court.