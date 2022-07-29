Humayun Saeed birthday celebration hosted by Salman Iqbal and Sabeen Salman

Celebrities Send Humayun Saeed Warm Birthday Messages
Superstar Humayun Saeed is a talented and well-known Pakistani actor who has...
He has established himself in the profession as one of the notable and top actors of Pakistan thanks to his excellent performance and endearing nature. One of the modest performers in the entertainment sector is thought of as Humayun.
Actor Humayun has turned 51 years old. On his birthday, friends, co-stars, and other celebrities showered Humayun with love and compliments.
Here is one more big birthday celebration that is organized by Mr. Salman Iqbal and his wife Sabeen Salman in Dubai.
Humayun wrote, “Thank you to Salman Iqbal and Sabeen Salman for the wonderful birthday dinner in Dubai. With so much to celebrate this year, Alhamdulillah, we truly had a great time. And thank you all as well for the love, prayers and best wishes you have sent to me on my birthday. It truly means so much to me. May Allah bless you all.”
