Indian actress Urfi Jawed is in love with Ali Sethi

She first heard Ali Sethi and Gulon Main Rang Baray’s Chandi Raataein.

Her most recent song, “Pasoori,” just got a lot of love and praise.

Advertisement

Indian actress Uorfi Javed is in love with Ali Sethi. She said that the way she feels is getting worse every day. So let’s look into this more!

Uorfi Javed, an Indian actress, and contestant on the Big Boss show fall in love after listening to the beautiful songs of Ali Sethi.

In an interview she gave recently, she talked about how she feels about Ali Sethi.

She first heard Ali Sethi’s songs Gulon Main Rang Baray and Chandni Raataein. She fell completely in love with Ali Sethi after hearing Pasoori.

In her most recent video, she tells her fans to check out Ali Sethi’s music. She wrote, “I have no idea why I uploaded this, but I love this song!”

Those who haven’t already should listen to Ali Sethi’s CHANDNI RAAT as soon as possible and thank me later. Also, this is something you don’t see very often. If this song isn’t played at my wedding, I’m not getting married.

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed said she is in love and won’t get married until an Ali Sethi song is played at her wedding. While talking about Ali Sethi, she said, If he came in front of her, she would never let him go.

She also said that she will tell Ali Sethi that she loves him. While Ali Sethi’s most recent song, “Pasoori,” just got a lot of love and praise from both Indian celebrities and Pakistani fans.