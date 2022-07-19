Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Mashaadi Series Highly Appreciated By Public

Latest Mashaadi Series Highly Appreciated By Public

Articles
Advertisement
Latest Mashaadi Series Highly Appreciated By Public

Latest “Mashaadi“ Series Highly Appreciated By Public

Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan is a well-known and talented Pakistani actress, model, and producer.
  • She also runs the website Mashion.
  • Mashaadi 2022 sends a message to all women that they should be proud of their courage.
Advertisement

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan is a well-known and talented Pakistani actress, model, and producer. She has had hit performances in serials and movies after hit performances. The latest episode of “Mashaadi” just came out on Mashion’s official YouTube channel.

Mahira Khan does more than just act. She also runs the website “Mashion,” which gives modern Pakistani women a place to get their daily dose of everything they care about.

Their ultimate goal is to build a community that gives young Pakistani women power. It also helps them reach their full potential in all parts of their lives.

Sheheryar Munawar directed and produced Mashaadi, which starred the beautiful and talented Mahira Khan.

Mashaadi 2022 sends a message to all women that they should be proud of their courage and speak out against all kinds of abuse.

As soon as the clip was available to the public, people were quick to react. People on the Internet praised Mahira and Sheheryar for bringing up sensitive issues that need to be talked about in public.

Advertisement

Also Read

Yashma Gill advises Asim Azhar not to take everything personally
Yashma Gill advises Asim Azhar not to take everything personally

Yashma Gill, a new emerging young actress of the Pakistani drama industry,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hrithik Roshan attends Saba Azad's Lollapalooza event
Hrithik Roshan attends Saba Azad's Lollapalooza event
Merub Ali Looks Glamourous In Black Valvet Outfit
Merub Ali Looks Glamourous In Black Valvet Outfit
Faisal Quraishi Gives List Of New Brilliant Pakistani Actors
Faisal Quraishi Gives List Of New Brilliant Pakistani Actors
Claire Danes says her 4-year-old son is against her pregnancy  
Claire Danes says her 4-year-old son is against her pregnancy  
Faisal Quraishi tells about proposing wife Sana
Faisal Quraishi tells about proposing wife Sana
Deepika Padukone visited Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone visited Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story