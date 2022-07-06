Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa dance to their upcoming movie song 

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are promoting their movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Mahira looked beautiful in a saree that her favourite designer, Sania Maskatiya, had made for her.

Fahad’s one-of-a-kind style and performance made him look and sound great.

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, two of the most popular and talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, are busy promoting their next movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

In this way, both Mahira and Fahad went on the show of Ahmed Ali Butt, where they danced to a song from their upcoming movie in a lively number.

On the show, Mahira Khan looked beautiful in a saree that her favourite designer, Sania Maskatiya, had made for her, and her dance routines really wowed the crowd. On the other hand, Fahad’s one-of-a-kind style and performance made him look and sound great.

After that, Mahira wrote about the show on her Instagram account, telling what she thought and how she felt about it. She wrote down, “Just some real fun and love @mustafafahad26

On the sets of @ahmedalibutt ‘s show!

P.S watch us in our film QuaideAzam Zindabad – in cinemas 8th July ????????

One of my fav outfits @saniamaskatiya”

On July 8, just two days before the Eid ul-Azha holiday, the movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad will come out in theatres all over Pakistan.

Earlier, In a recent viral video, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and heartthrob Fahad Mustafa can be seen dancing together to promote their upcoming movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. This video has won over a lot of people’s hearts.

The new couple in town is getting ready for their upcoming movie, and they are, of course, doing everything they can to get the word out about it.

During a recent event to promote Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, the two main characters danced their hearts out to the film’s title song at Que Cinemas in Lahore.

