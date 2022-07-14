Mahira Khan looks alluring in all her recent shoots

Internet users can also view Mahira’s various photo shoots, particularly on her own social media profile.

She recently posed for a well-known magazine in Pakistan.

She looked stunning in the golden costume, which was different from all the other clothes she occasionally dons for picture shoots.

The lovely actress and fashion star Mahira Khan is most known for her audacious performances and stunning photo sessions. She is an accomplished artist who stays engaged on social media for her devoted followers. Who also adore Mahira’s lovely appearance in all of the photoshoots and motion pictures. She recently acted brilliantly in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. For which she received a lot of backlash before the film’s release.

The fans really despised the dance routines she performed with Fahad Mustafa at all of her film premieres. In this way, they were indignant that the performance did not appear to be taking place in an Islamic nation. Mahira’s garb and clumsy mannerisms were a representation of western society. Which is not typically acceptable by our cultural norms.

These photos of this diva wearing gorgeous clothes for the magazine show how carefully her jewellery and makeup were applied, giving Mahira Khan the flawless appearance. Positive and negative comments about her appearance were made by online users, some of them also revealed their inner thoughts by using harsh language.

Which look do you liked the most from the Diva? Let us know in the comments below.