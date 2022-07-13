Mariyam Nafees’ Beautiful Eid Photos With Her Husband

Mariyam Nafees is happily married to her true love, Amaan Ahmed.

Mariyam and Amaan celebrated Eid ul Azha with zeal and zest, getting ready and posing for beautiful and memorable photos.

They have also shared elegant photos of themselves. Mariyam and Amaan were both dressed in white gowns.

Mariyam Nafees is a stunning Pakistani TV actress. Mariyam has a long history of working in the media industry. Her claim to fame projects were Diyar E Dil and Yaqeen Kandahar, followed by Geo television’s popular drama Kamzarf. Her recent Geo Television drama Mohabbat Chor Di Maine was a success. The actress was adored in the role of a Punjabi girl.

Mariyam Nafees is happily married to her true love, Amaan Ahmed, and they both look adorable together. They both enjoy spending time with their friends and family. They invited all of their closest friends to their destination wedding as well.

