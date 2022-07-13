Mawra Hocane contracts Covid positive

Mawra Hocane tested positive for COVID-19, so she went home and shut herself away.

Mawra Hocane, who was loved by everyone in Lollywood, tested positive for COVID-19, so she went home and shut herself away.

In an Instagram post, the Ahista Ahista actress said she was “covid +ve , the only kind of positive I am not a fan of yet truly grateful to be home, to be comfortable, to be recovering, to be looked after.”

She then said, “Thankyou all who’ve been sending prayers , InshaAllah I shall be back on my feet & back to work.”

Take a look!

Hocane and her family recently celebrated the Eidul Adha holiday, and she has been posting cute pictures from the event on social media. The actress wants to get back to work as soon as she knows that the tests she took came back negative.

At the moment, there is a chance that the sixth wave of the new coronavirus pandemic will hit Pakistan. In order to make it less likely that the virus would spread, the government told people to stay away from each other and wear masks in public.

Earlier, Mawra Hocane is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry. She has made her name with her acting skills and talent.

Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane were Harvard University class fellows. They both completed their LLB together and it’s pertinent to say that they both passed the exams with distinction. The Sabaat couple appears to have a strong bond. It’s suspected that they both are in a secret relationship but are quite reluctant to make it public.

