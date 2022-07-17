Mawra Hocane Receives Get Well Soon Gifts From Ameer Gilani

Both Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani were in the drama serial “Sabaat”

Ameer Gilani is sending her get-well-soon gifts.

She seems happy that Ameer is her friend.

Advertisement

Ameer Gilani sends gifts to Mawra Hocane to make her feel better. Mawra Hocane recently told her co-stars about some good news, and now Ameer Gilani is sending her some cute get-well-soon gifts. So let’s look into this more!

Both Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani were in the drama serial “Sabaat” at the same time. People liked how they worked together in the drama, and rumors about them dating are very well-known.

Word on the street is that they are both in a relationship. Mawra and Ameer have given each other hints many times, and it looks like the rumors are true.

Mawra Hocane recently told people that she has the covid gene. She wrote, “Covid +ve is the only kind of positive I don’t like, but I’m so happy to be home, comfortable, healing, and cared for.”

She also said, “Thank you to everyone who has been praying for me. God willing, I will be back on my feet and back at work.”

Mawra Hocane’s co-star from Sabaaat sent her a cute balloon and flowers as a “get well soon” gift. She posted a video of flowers with the words “Not crying with crying emoji” next to it. With a card that said, “Get Well Soon, You’re a Warrior.” Even though Ameer Gillani gave her these gifts, she seems so happy.

Advertisement

Ameer Gillani and his mother had a party for Mawra Hocane’s birthday earlier. Mawra Hocane was given a Red Velvet cake by the mother of Ameer Gillani.

Ameer also gives her a surprise on her birthday. Mawra joined Ameer in celebrating his birthday. She is so happy that Ameer Gilani is her friend.