Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s shoot looks fantastic

Nawal Saeed is quickly becoming a rising star in the entertainment industry.

The actress has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Banno.

She has impressed her fans with the stunning photos she has taken and the outfits she has worn to work.

Advertisement

Even before their movie London Nahi Jaunga comes out, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat are doing everything they can to make their fans happy. They are out in public a lot to promote their movie, and fans have a lot of hopes for them. London Nahi Jaunga will definitely be a big hit at the box office.

From promotional events to promotional photos, they’ve always done their best to steal our hearts. Recently, they were both in dreamy photo shoots by designer Ansab Jahangir. The beautiful and interesting couple on screen seems to be in love. The way they look at each other is really amazing. Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are dressed in beautiful green outfits that make us all gasp in awe.

This amazing article by Ansab Jahangir is so beautiful that it takes your breath away. In this new photoshoot, Mehwish Hayat looks very perfect and elegant. This Eid Ul Adha, the movie London Nahi Jaunga is about to come out, and we can’t wait to see it. After the trailer came out, London Nahi Jaunga was criticised. People thought that the movie’s story, plot, and cast were all pretty much the same.

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are two of the best actors in the world. Mehwish was made fun of for how she dressed for the launch of the London Nahi Jaunga trailer. This girl has a strong mind and knows how to deal with this trolling. These pictures of Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat are very interesting.

Take a look!

Advertisement

Also Read The latest interaction between Mehwish Hayat and Saba Qamar has won hearts Mehwish Hayat and Saba Qamar defies the stereotypes and enjoyed socialising...