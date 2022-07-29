Mere Humsafar trends after its latest episode

Pakistani television serial Mere Humsafar is produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb under the auspices of Six Sigma.

Ary Digital’s Mere Humsafar is a Pakistani television drama that is produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb under the banner of Six Sigma. Qasim Ali Mureed is the show’s director. Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan, and Omar Shahzad are among the many A-list actors in the drama.

The popularity of the show was boosted by Hania and Farhan’s lovely chemistry as Hamza and Hala. Fans from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and other nations are particularly enamoured with the Hala and Hamza story. The drama is well-liked throughout the world. Fans also adore Rumi and Sameen’s and characters.

The drama’s 30th episode, which aired this week and was well-liked by viewers everywhere, received one million views in only one hour and ten million views in just two days. The drama is unquestionably trending in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, UAE, and Nepal, according to fans from other nations. Here are some screenshots of the popular drama. Every week, drama becomes popular in India. Look at that.

India, Nepal and Pakistan’s trending numbers

