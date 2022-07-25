Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mikaal Zulfiqar: ‘I am scarred and scared’

Mikaal Zulfiqar: ‘I am scarred and scared’

Articles
Advertisement
Mikaal Zulfiqar: ‘I am scarred and scared’

Mikaal Zulfiqar: ‘I am scarred and scared’

Advertisement
  • In a recent interview, actor Mikaal Zulfiqar spoke candidly about his divorce and desire to get married again.
  • The Diyar-e-Dil actor recently appeared on a digital chat program where he broke his silence on his broken marriage.
  • There he discussed his prospects for remarriage in the future.
Advertisement

In a recent interview, actor Mikaal Zulfiqar spoke candidly about his divorce and desire to get married again.

The Diyar-e-Dil actor recently appeared on a digital chat program where he broke his silence on his broken marriage and discussed his prospects for remarriage in the future.

When asked about his marriage to the model and ex-wife Sara Bhatti, Zulfiqar replied, “In my marriage, I had surely felt the urge to clarify things with my wife. She would make me feel awful.

The nature of this profession can cause your partner to make assumptions even when there is absolutely no basis for them, he continued.

Also Read

Mikaal Zulfiqar Discloses How Pakistanis Are Treated in Bollywood
Mikaal Zulfiqar Discloses How Pakistanis Are Treated in Bollywood

Mikaal discussed working in Bollywood and the treatment of artists there. It...

He also mentioned the possibility of getting married again, but he explained that his present priorities are his business and his girls with his ex-partner. He said to the show presenter, “I am still scarred and afraid, but I am open to the possibility of remarrying. “But I don’t think about it constantly. I have my girls and I am quite busy at work. For those who are unaware, Mikaal Zulfiqar wed model Sara Bhatti in 2012 following a two-year engagement. The former couple made a public divorce announcement in 2017.

Advertisement

On Facebook, he disclosed their separation in 2017: “Had this on my mind for a while, got the courage to do it at last. I regret to inform you that my six-year marriage has come to an end. The couple filed for divorce after a protracted separation and despite best efforts from both side.

Mikaal is now appearing in the television shows Fraud on ARY Digital and Chauhraha on Geo.

Also Read

Mikaal Zulfiqar’s Adorable Clicks With Daughters Melt Hearts
Mikaal Zulfiqar’s Adorable Clicks With Daughters Melt Hearts

Mikaal Zulfiqar, the Pakistani entertainment industry's darling, is also a wonderful father...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
How much haq mehar is Anusha Afridi entitled to?
How much haq mehar is Anusha Afridi entitled to?
Hania Aamir's most recent Instagram post features a candid photo
Hania Aamir's most recent Instagram post features a candid photo
Eman Suleman's bold pictures have gone viral online
Eman Suleman's bold pictures have gone viral online
Ali Abbas advice to parents about how to handle their kids
Ali Abbas advice to parents about how to handle their kids
Ali Abbas discusses about his connection with Allah
Ali Abbas discusses about his connection with Allah
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story