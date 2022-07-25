Mikaal Zulfiqar: ‘I am scarred and scared’

In a recent interview, actor Mikaal Zulfiqar spoke candidly about his divorce and desire to get married again.

The Diyar-e-Dil actor recently appeared on a digital chat program where he broke his silence on his broken marriage and discussed his prospects for remarriage in the future.

When asked about his marriage to the model and ex-wife Sara Bhatti, Zulfiqar replied, “In my marriage, I had surely felt the urge to clarify things with my wife. She would make me feel awful.

The nature of this profession can cause your partner to make assumptions even when there is absolutely no basis for them, he continued.

He also mentioned the possibility of getting married again, but he explained that his present priorities are his business and his girls with his ex-partner. He said to the show presenter, “I am still scarred and afraid, but I am open to the possibility of remarrying. “But I don’t think about it constantly. I have my girls and I am quite busy at work. For those who are unaware, Mikaal Zulfiqar wed model Sara Bhatti in 2012 following a two-year engagement. The former couple made a public divorce announcement in 2017.

On Facebook, he disclosed their separation in 2017: “Had this on my mind for a while, got the courage to do it at last. I regret to inform you that my six-year marriage has come to an end. The couple filed for divorce after a protracted separation and despite best efforts from both side.

Mikaal is now appearing in the television shows Fraud on ARY Digital and Chauhraha on Geo.

