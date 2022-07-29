Advertisement
Minal Khan looks stunning in black outfit

Minal Khan looks stunning in black outfit

  • Minal Khan is a Pakistani television actress.
  • The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan.
  • She shared her new breathtaking click-in gorgeous look.
Leading Pakistani actress Minal Khan has a lot of happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Minal shared her new breathtaking click-in gorgeous look.  The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

The Beqasoor actress captioned her pictures, “My fav outift from our Meraki collection.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Her latest photos are being loved on social media these days. In the photos, Minal can be seen slaying in a black outfit. She embellished her dress with a black dupatta.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a favorable and optimistic response from the crowd. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

