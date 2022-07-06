Movies set to be released in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 2022

Eid-ul-Adha movie release dates for this year’s most-anticipated movies.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa plays a crooked cop who changes his ways.

London Nahi Jaunga, Lafangey, Love and Thunder: Thor shows how the God of Thunder calms himself down.

Advertisement

Do you have plans to go to the movies on Eid-ul-Adha? Here are some hot dates and movie release dates for this year’s most-anticipated movies:

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

In the upcoming action-comedy Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which is being made by Fizza Ali Meerza, Mustafa will play a police officer who is known for being bad. The story of the cop’s life is told in the movie. The teaser makes it look like the movie will be about a bad cop who changes his ways in the end. Mahira Khan will play a beautiful woman who helps the main character find the right path.

The movie, which will be directed by Nabeel Qureshi and come out in theatres in 2021 as planned, Even so, the movie wasn’t out when it should have been because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

London Nahi Jaunga

Advertisement

Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed, and Salman Shahid are all in the upcoming movie London Nahi Jaunga, which is directed by Nadeem Baig. In addition, Vasay Chaudhry is also in the movie.

The film’s script, which was written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), is set to come out on Eid-ul-Azha this year. Fans are hoping that it will have a good amount of action, romance, and drama.

Lafangey

In the horror-comedy Lafangey, Sami Khan and Nazish Khan play the two main characters. The story is about four friends who decide to live in a haunted house for a year and fight against the supernatural forces that live there. In the movie, Mani, Saleem Miraj, and Mubeen Gabol, among other actors, play Sami’s friends.

Advertisement

Love and Thunder: Thor

Last but not least, the Chris Hemsworth movie shows how Thor, the God of Thunder, goes on a journey to find his own inner peace. But his retirement is cut short when he meets Gorr the God Butcher, a Christian Bale character who wants to kill all of the gods.

Advertisement

Also Read