Nadia Jamil gave hope to sexual abuse victims by her own story

Nadia Jamil shares how cancer affected when people taunted her

  The renowned actress Nadia Jamil is setting a new standard by speaking up about her horrible childhood experiences with sexual abuse.
  Despite the fact that celebrities are generally unwilling to discuss their painful past and prefer to keep their private lives under covers.
  The path of the 40-year-old is remarkable and brimming with hope.
The renowned actress Nadia Jamil is setting a new standard by speaking up about her horrible childhood experiences with sexual abuse. Despite the fact that celebrities are generally unwilling to discuss their painful past and prefer to keep their private lives under covers.

The Damsa actress, who recently battled breast cancer, revealed her desperation and wrote a heartbreaking statement about the suffering she experienced on Twitter. She did, however, emphasise that every dark tunnel has a light at the end of it.

“1st time I ws sexually abused I ws 4 yrs old,then 9,then 17/18. Its taken me years 2 fight deep depression,sadness,fear & a shame I had no business feeling,2b where I am now.Healed.Not just surviving but thriving.There is a way from the pain 2 peace. You are never alone Love Nado,” she wrote.

Nadia Jamil has spoken up about her traumatic early years before. She has discussed dealing with her inner demons. Talking about the sexual assault she had as a youngster in a number of interviews.

Jamil has brought her suffering to light and won praise for breaking the taboo. In a nation where victims are intimidated or shamed into silence.

The path of the 40-year-old is remarkable and brimming with hope. The Behadd actress currently has a number of jewels in her crown. Including her roles as a mother, teacher, child protection worker, and campaigner.

Nadia had previously been chronicling her battle with cancer on social media. The celebrity made sure to give her devoted fan base empowering advise in her frequent updates.

