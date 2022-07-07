Nawal Saeed touches hearts in her new saree photos 

Advertisement
  • Nawal Saeed is quickly becoming a rising star in the entertainment industry.
  • The actress has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Banno.
  • She has impressed her fans with the stunning photos she has taken and the outfits she has worn to work.
Nawal Saeed, who is quickly becoming a rising star in the entertainment industry, has shown more than once that she can play the role of a star.

The Faryaad actress is not only successful as an actress, but she is also a fashionista. She has impressed her fans with the stunning photos she has taken and the outfits she has worn.

This time, the beautiful social media star left her fans speechless when she posted stunning photos of herself on her account.

 

A post shared by Nawal S 🌬 (@inawalsaeed)

Nawal had the best time of her life in the beautiful setting, where she was wearing a beautiful blue-green saree that made her look stunning. She also had the most fun she’d ever had.

The actor who is in Soteli Mamta is one of the most interesting newcomers to Pakistani television. Even though Saeed has only been around for a short time, she has made a strong place for herself in people’s hearts thanks to her amazing acting skills.

A post shared by Nawal S 🌬 (@inawalsaeed)

In her career, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Banno, which has gotten a lot of praise from the general public for how she played the main character.

