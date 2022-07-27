Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Neelam Muneer leaves fans awestruck with latest photos

Neelam Muneer leaves fans awestruck with latest photos

Articles
Advertisement
Neelam Muneer leaves fans awestruck with latest photos

Neelam Muneer leaves fans awestruck with latest photos

Advertisement
  • Neelam Muneer is a Pakistani actress.
  • She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty.
  • The actress posted new pictures of herself to her social media.
Advertisement

Pakistan’s confident actress Neelam Muneer is well known among fans because of her fine acting skills and stellar performances in every drama serial.

The actress posted new pictures of herself to her social media account on Instagram in which she is looking very attractive.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Advertisement

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring dress and regal looks created for her gorgeous look.

The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 32,039 likes this far. The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.

She has played many brilliant roles in many films. She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Umm e Kulsoom, Aankh Macholi, Meri Saheli Meri Humjoli, Daray Daray Naina, Meri Subha Ka Sitara, Mere Meherbaan, Shehr e Dil Ke Darwazai, Rang Laga, and many more.

Advertisement

Also Read

Neelam Muneer’s cutest reply to her fan
Neelam Muneer’s cutest reply to her fan

Neelam is gaining popularity this time around as a result of her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
 Arooj Aftab rocks stage with her stirring performance at Grammys
 Arooj Aftab rocks stage with her stirring performance at Grammys
Netflix programmes to watch from February 7 through February 13, 2023
Netflix programmes to watch from February 7 through February 13, 2023
Prince Harry recalls experience with an elephant in Botswana
Prince Harry recalls experience with an elephant in Botswana
Kate Middleton, Prince William strictly follow PDA protocols
Kate Middleton, Prince William strictly follow PDA protocols
‘I’m blown away’ Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win
‘I’m blown away’ Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win
Prince Harry recalls emotional breakup with Chelsy Davy
Prince Harry recalls emotional breakup with Chelsy Davy
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story