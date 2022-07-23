Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nimra Khan radiates ‘desi girl’ vibes in white dress

Nimra Khan radiates ‘desi girl’ vibes in white dress

Articles
Advertisement
Nimra Khan radiates ‘desi girl’ vibes in white dress

Nimra Khan radiates ‘desi girl’ vibes in white dress

Advertisement
  • Nimra Khan is a Pakistani actress and model.
  • She proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning white dress.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Nimra Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 26th June 1990 in Karachi where she spent all her life with her family and still resides there.

For her recent Instagram post, Nimra proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning white dress.

She captioned her post, “Whn you see @azlansyed2021 and his mama @saniyashamshadhussain on Azlanoooo first birthday.”

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

Advertisement

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Nimra’s timeless beauty.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Choti Si Ghalat Fehmi, Kaisi Khushi Le Ke Aya Chand, Rishta Anjana Sa, Jis Din Mera Viya Howai ga, Alif Allah Aur Insan, and many more.

Advertisement

Also Read

Nimra Khan Gets Eidi From Sanjay Dutt
Nimra Khan Gets Eidi From Sanjay Dutt

Pakistani Actress got eidi from Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt She wrote on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story