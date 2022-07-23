Nimra Khan radiates ‘desi girl’ vibes in white dress

Nimra Khan is a Pakistani actress and model.

She proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning white dress.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Advertisement

Nimra Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 26th June 1990 in Karachi where she spent all her life with her family and still resides there.

For her recent Instagram post, Nimra proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning white dress.

She captioned her post, “Whn you see @azlansyed2021 and his mama @saniyashamshadhussain on Azlanoooo first birthday.”

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official) Advertisement

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Nimra’s timeless beauty.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Choti Si Ghalat Fehmi, Kaisi Khushi Le Ke Aya Chand, Rishta Anjana Sa, Jis Din Mera Viya Howai ga, Alif Allah Aur Insan, and many more.

Advertisement

Also Read Nimra Khan Gets Eidi From Sanjay Dutt Pakistani Actress got eidi from Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt She wrote on...