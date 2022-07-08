Pakistani celebrities beautiful pictures in front of Kaaba

Some of our celebrities are going on Hajj and Umrah this year.

These chosen people have come together in Makkah, which is a holy place.

Shoaib Akhtar, Ayeza Khan, Aiman Khan, Noor Bukhari, Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly, and many others were called there.

Those Pakistani celebrities who get to go to the house of Allah Almighty are lucky. These lucky people are really special because they got to see Khana Kaaba with their own eyes. It must have been very moving to be there and pray and do nawafils. The whole place would feel very peaceful and magical. This year, some of our famous people are going to Hajj. Shoaib Akhter, Javeria Saud, and a number of other people are going on Hajj.

Today’s article is a little different because we’re going to look at old photos of some of our favourite Pakistani celebrities when they did Hajj and Umrah. Ayeza Khan went on Hajj in 2019, and she shared some beautiful and meaningful photos from the trip. Just after they got married, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt did Umrah. The pictures of Aiman Khan without makeup were so cool.

Minal Khan did Umrah with her mother and brother as well. Neelam Muneer, Aiman Khan, Noor Bukhari, Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly, and many others were also called there, and we couldn’t help but be impressed by how lucky they were. All of these famous Pkaistani people told their fans about what they had been through. Hajj e Akbar is the name of Hajj this year. These chosen people have come together in Makkah, which is a holy place.

Someone said something funny about Shoaib Akhtar’s picture in ehram. A fan has written that Satan will definitely be hit with stones going 160kmph this year. We really want to go there next year, if Allah wills it. Take a look at these interesting pictures of our stars.

Take a look!

