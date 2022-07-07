Advertisement
Edition: English
Pakistani, Indian fans appreciate Fawad Khan debut in Ms. Marvel

Articles
  • The Internet in Pakistan is going crazy over Fawad Khan’s first performance on Ms. Marvel.
  • Iman Vellani is the first Pakistani Muslim woman to play a superhero role for Marvel.
  • Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, and Nimra Buch are all Pakistani actresses who play important roles in the series.
The first time people saw Fawad Khan in action was in the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel. Fawad Khan is playing the part of a man who lived before India and Pakistan were split up. Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, and Nimra Buch are all Pakistani actresses who play important roles in the Marvel series.

People on the Internet in Pakistan and the countries around it are going crazy over Fawad Khan’s first performance.

Check out some of the answers, which are the following:

On Disney+, you can watch the most recent episode of Ms Marvel right now. Iman Vellani is the first Pakistani Muslim woman to play a superhero role for Marvel, and she plays the role well.

Earlier, Ms. Marvel exposed Pakistani artists to a global audience. Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat are the main characters of this show.

Fawad Khan is one of the most skilled and well-known Pakistani actors. He has been in numerous dramas and comedies.

Additionally, he has received honours and participated in comedy shows as well as modelling.

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known Instagram star and actress who is renowned for both her incredible appearance and acting.

She is also a TV actress and model from Pakistan. She primarily uses her own Instagram account to post pictures of herself modelling and wearing stylish attire.

Mehwish Hayat received high praise from Nabeel Qureshi in 2016 for her performance in the Pakistani film “Actor In Law.”

