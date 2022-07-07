Pakistani, Indian fans appreciate Fawad Khan debut in Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani reveals her mom is Fawad Khan’s fan
Ms Marvel aka Iman shared her experience working with Fawad Khan. Her...
The first time people saw Fawad Khan in action was in the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel. Fawad Khan is playing the part of a man who lived before India and Pakistan were split up. Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, and Nimra Buch are all Pakistani actresses who play important roles in the Marvel series.
People on the Internet in Pakistan and the countries around it are going crazy over Fawad Khan’s first performance.
Check out some of the answers, which are the following:
Hassan Nana is actually Hassan from Dastaan 😙
— Sassi (@QasimKiSassi) July 6, 2022
Look at the charm he brings to the screen.
Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel y'all 🤩#FawadKhan #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/xCnCAcJNpk
— Muhammad Waheed (@WaheedViews) July 6, 2022
You already know the show's gonna be good when Fawad Khan is playing a pre partition dude called "Hasan"#MsMarvel
— Nush (@haringtonKnight) July 6, 2022
hollywood finding about fawad khan #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/aM5HGXiVqi
— Faheem🇵🇰 (@faheemishere) July 6, 2022
Fawad Khan has to be the coolest freedom fighter ever #MsMarvel
— ansh (@michaelnotscoot) July 6, 2022
every time fawad khan does his half smile smirk thing the world heals
— ?? (@nimkislut) July 6, 2022
Fawad khan in MCU is a day I never thought I'd see but i loved every second of it. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/4TOPXePjpK
— this user is watching Ms Marvel (@underooswebsss) July 6, 2022
Fawad Khan has no reason to be that CLASSY 😭😭😭
— asap joke (@asapjoke1107) July 6, 2022
Fawad Khan. That's the tweet, I am too giddy and elated to even form sentences. #MsMarvel
— Takshi Mehta (@TakshiMehta) July 6, 2022
We all can agree that fawad khan in ms marvel episode 5 is just #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/CQ2CD3qHC5
— z (@reblmoon) July 6, 2022
On Disney+, you can watch the most recent episode of Ms Marvel right now. Iman Vellani is the first Pakistani Muslim woman to play a superhero role for Marvel, and she plays the role well.
Earlier, Ms. Marvel exposed Pakistani artists to a global audience. Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat are the main characters of this show.
Fawad Khan is one of the most skilled and well-known Pakistani actors. He has been in numerous dramas and comedies.
Additionally, he has received honours and participated in comedy shows as well as modelling.
Mehwish Hayat is a well-known Instagram star and actress who is renowned for both her incredible appearance and acting.
She is also a TV actress and model from Pakistan. She primarily uses her own Instagram account to post pictures of herself modelling and wearing stylish attire.
Mehwish Hayat received high praise from Nabeel Qureshi in 2016 for her performance in the Pakistani film “Actor In Law.”
