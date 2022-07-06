Pasoori trend joined by Yasra Rizvi

Yasra Rizvi and her son, Ibn e Adam, dance to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s hit song “Pasoori”.

The couple has a son, who was born in May 2021.

Yasra’s film project, Senti Aur Mental, was put on hold due to family reasons.

Advertisement

In the Pakistani entertainment business, Yasra Rizvi is known for putting women in tough situations. Her amazing acting skills captivate the audience and win her a lot of praise.

The Churails actress recently posted a video to Instagram in which she and her son, Ibn e Adam, dance to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s hit song “Pasoori.”

The mother and son look cute in their casual clothes while listening to a banger at home. The Ustani Jee actress said that the singers had amazing voices and that she knows the song was popular all over the world. Rizvi showed her respect by tagging Sethi and Gill.

In December 2016, Yasra got married to Adul Hadi, who makes TV shows. The couple has a son, who was born in May of 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi) Advertisement

Yasra Rizvi’s film project, Senti Aur Mental, is one of the movies that were put on hold. Yasra said, “had lost a lot of money shelving the project.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi) Advertisement

Also Read Yasra Rizvi is tired of ‘Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars’ While many make-up artists are speaking out against a specific diva, Yasra...