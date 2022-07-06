Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pasoori trend joined by Yasra Rizvi

Pasoori trend joined by Yasra Rizvi

Articles
Advertisement
Pasoori trend joined by Yasra Rizvi

Pasoori trend joined by Yasra Rizvi

Advertisement
  • Yasra Rizvi and her son, Ibn e Adam, dance to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s hit song “Pasoori”.
  • The couple has a son, who was born in May 2021.
  • Yasra’s film project, Senti Aur Mental, was put on hold due to family reasons.
Advertisement

In the Pakistani entertainment business, Yasra Rizvi is known for putting women in tough situations. Her amazing acting skills captivate the audience and win her a lot of praise.

The Churails actress recently posted a video to Instagram in which she and her son, Ibn e Adam, dance to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s hit song “Pasoori.”

The mother and son look cute in their casual clothes while listening to a banger at home. The Ustani Jee actress said that the singers had amazing voices and that she knows the song was popular all over the world. Rizvi showed her respect by tagging Sethi and Gill.

In December 2016, Yasra got married to Adul Hadi, who makes TV shows. The couple has a son, who was born in May of 2021.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

Advertisement

Yasra Rizvi’s film project, Senti Aur Mental, is one of the movies that were put on hold. Yasra said,  “had lost a lot of money shelving the project.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

Advertisement

Also Read

Yasra Rizvi is tired of ‘Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars’
Yasra Rizvi is tired of ‘Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars’

While many make-up artists are speaking out against a specific diva, Yasra...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story