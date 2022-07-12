Public Review To London Nahi Jaunga

Advertisement
  • The film has been released worldwide and is doing well
  • The film has received mixed reviews.
  • Many fans believe that this is just another Humayun Saeed film.
Humayun Saeed’s new Pakistani feature film, London Nahi Jaunga, stars the brilliant actor and producer Humayun Saeed. Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat, and Humayun Saeed are among the cast members. The film has been released worldwide and is doing well. Fans are adoring the movie’s avatars of their favourite actors. The stars are equally enthusiastic about their film.

Many people are watching London Nahi Jaunga this Eid. Filmgoers are flocking to theatres to see London Nahi Jaunga. The film has received mixed reviews. Many fans believe that this is just another Humayun Saeed film. The script was mostly disliked by fans. Some fans claimed that the film is simply promoting feminism.

Some fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the same old casting. They claimed that the film does not provide much. “Sir, we didn’t enjoy this movie (Bhai Maza Nahi Aya Movie Ka),” one fan wrote on Humayun Saeed’s Facebook page. Aside from the critical reviews of moviegoers, it was well received by fans. Humayun Saeed was a fan favourite in the film.

Others admired the film’s beautiful actresses. Fans also praised Sohail Ahmed’s performance in the film. It should be noted that Humayun Saeed’s previous ventures have all been successful. The general public adored his films Punjab Nahi Jaunga, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 1 & 2. To keep it raw and real, “The Team Reviewit” only collected comments from viewers who claimed to have seen the film London Nahi Jaunga. Look through the comments.

