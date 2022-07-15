Advertisement
Reham Khan is open to the prospect of 3rd marriage

Reham Khan is open to the prospect of 3rd marriage

Reham Khan is open to the prospect of 3rd marriage

Khan claimed that a family member who reads palms had informed her that she would in fact get married once more.

  • After her marriage to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, she rose to fame.
  • Khan appeared as a guest on G Sarkar and spoke about falling in love once more.
  • She claimed that a family member who reads palms had informed her that she would in fact get married once more.
Reham Khan has a protracted media career. She began her career with the BBC before moving to Pakistan, where she rose to prominence as a news anchor. After her marriage to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, she rose to fame. Both were in their second marriage, which lasted for less than a year.

Khan appeared as a guest on G Sarkar and spoke about falling in love once more. Despite the fact that she’s had two poor lucks Reham was asked if she would consider getting married once more.

Khan claimed that a family member who reads palms had informed her that she would in fact get married once more. She will surely consider getting married again and is definitely open to the thought of finding love.

