On Hum TV, Bakhtawar resembles a female Parizaad.

This story is about Bakhtawar’s life journey and her challenges.

Yumna Zaidi is such a talented actress that we have already seen her acting skills in action.

Advertisement

On Hum TV, Bakhtawar resembles a female Parizaad. This story is about Bakhtawar’s life journey and her challenges. Yumna Zaidi is such a talented actress that we have already seen her acting skills in action. As usual, she has excelled in this situation as well.

We saw in the previous episode that Bakhtawar’s life experience was both painful and upsetting while yet being inspirational. Bakhtawar undergoes a lot of hardships in this episode, and as a result, she decides to renounce her identity.

Despite getting her bag back, Bakhtawar loses her mother. The fact that Bakhtawar is not naive or stupid is a plus for her character. She is constantly vigilant since she is well aware of the risks that exist in society. She immediately understands that the lecherous man is deceiving her.

Seeing her reunited with her mother is such a relief. Going to their relative’s house, who has connections to her mamu as well, is one of Bakhtawar and her mother’s biggest mistakes. Bakhtawar is well read and educated, but despite this, she is unable to find employment in any school since they do not hire teachers from distant locations. This is regrettable and unfair.

Also Read Yumna Zaidi ‘Bakhtawar’ shows a real-life incident Osman Khalid Butt has replaced Ali Rehman Khan as the main lead....

Bakhtawar begins her professional life as a bus hostess. They’ve also displayed the name of the bus company, Faisal Movers. Here, we see how cruelly individuals treat underprivileged hostesses who are taken advantage of because of their vulnerability.

Advertisement

Here, Bakhtawar loses her composure and strikes a man who is acting inappropriately in front of her. Here, we witness another hostess who perished because she dared to refuse her boss’s request. When Bakhtawar sees all of this, she is forced to resign from her position.

Because she overheard them promising to inform her Mamu about them, Bakhtawar leaves her home with her mother. Bakhtawar brings her mother to a rental property where Saqib Sameer plays a devout landlord who declares that he does not rent to women.

Bakhtawar makes up the existence of a brother. Bakhtawar has come to the conclusion that she must give up her gender identification. Bakhtawar dressed as a male and chopped off all of her gorgeous hair! Will she be able to trick the world by simply cutting her hair short and dressing like a boy?

Also Read Yumna Zaidi’s Bakhtawar Performance Draws Applause Yumna Zaidi recently returned to TV with the drama series "Bakhtawar." The...