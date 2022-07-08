Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saba Qamar shows off her glamour in her most recent videos

Saba Qamar shows off her glamour in her most recent videos

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Qamar shows off her glamour in her most recent videos

Saba Qamar shows off her glamour in her most recent videos

Advertisement
  • Recently, she has been showing off her glam style in behind-the-scenes photos and videos.
  • Her fans can’t stop talking about how great she looks now that she has changed her look.
  • She also posted her fashion shoot crew photos.
Advertisement

Saba Qamar is a diva in Lollywood. She is a starlet who is loved for both how beautiful she looks and how well she acts.

This time, the Cheekh star wowed her fans with her stylish outfits and wardrobe choices in behind-the-scenes videos from the set of the show she was filming.

The actress from the drama Baaghi has a lot of fans, and they can’t stop talking about how great she looks now that she has changed her look with beautiful, bold makeup. She has been showing off her glam style in the most recent photos and videos posted on Instagram.

Check out the videos below:

Advertisement

She also showed some pictures to the people working on her fashion shoot.

Take a look!

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar has gotten a lot of praise for her work, especially in the movies Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli, where she played great roles. Both of these movies have been praised by critics. She also got praise for her role in the play Fraud.

Also Read

Saba Qamar was not the first choice for kamli 
Saba Qamar was not the first choice for kamli 

Saba Qamar has done a great job in Kamli  A film about...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story