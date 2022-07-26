Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saboor Ali leaves fans stunned with alluring pictures

Saboor Ali leaves fans stunned with alluring pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Saboor Ali leaves fans stunned with alluring pictures

Saboor Ali leaves fans stunned with alluring pictures

Advertisement
  • Saboor Ali is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model.
  • She has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating pictures.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, Ishq Mein Kaafir.
Advertisement

Saboor Ali is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on March 3rd, 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

Actress Saboor has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating pictures shared on her social media.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Advertisement

The endearing post has garnered massive likes from her followers within no time. The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Teri Meri Kahani, Waada, and many more.

The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story