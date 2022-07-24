Saeeda Imtiaz’s new picture makes round on social media

Saeeda Imtiaz new swimming pool photo goes viral
Saeeda Imtiaz recently uploaded her new swimming pool photo has gone viral...
Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. She began her career in Pakistani showbiz as a model. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people.
The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
She captioned her post, “Batameez Samjho Ya Bagair Pajamay Wali. Par Hon Baray Dil Wali.”
Take a look!
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.
She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty. She has 146K followers on her Instagram account.
She has been a part of four movies till now including Kaptaan, Wajood, Redrum, and Raasta.
