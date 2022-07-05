Sajal Aly criticises the government’s petrol price hike

Sajal Aly’s first look from her international film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ unveils

Sajal Aly criticised the federal government for rising oil prices on Instagram.

Mom celebrity called this a “petrol bomb”.

The federal government will raise the price of petroleum products by Rs15-18 per litre on Thursday for the next two weeks.

The actor Sajal Aly slammed the federal government on her Instagram stories after they said that gas prices would go up again.

The Finance Division said in its statement that the government has decided to partially apply a petroleum levy and amend the existing pricing of petroleum products “as agreed with the development partners.”

With the hike, petrol will cost Rs248.74/litre, diesel will cost Rs276.54/litre, kerosene oil will cost Rs230.26/litre, and light diesel oil will cost Rs226.15/litre.

Since April, the coalition govt has boosted petrol prices by Rs84. It raised petrol prices by Rs30 on May 26 and June 2. On June 15, it added Rs24.

The Khel Khel Mein actress tweeted earlier this year that parents ought to treat their kids appropriately. Both parties must work on these relations.

She wrote in the Tweet, “I believe, along with teaching children how to behave and conduct themselves, we should also teach parents how to treat their children,” added, “Parents should get weekly classes (one hour a week, minimum) on how to deal with children and their dilemmas.”

The Aangan actress emphasised that children aren’t playthings to be moulded by their parents; they’re individuals who demand respect and discipline. It’s a two-sided relationship that involves effort from both sides, but the parents should put in the most work. Bringing a child into the world means taking on the responsibility to raise them well.

